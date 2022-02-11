Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Citigroup

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $28.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.22. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $32.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.33.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.60%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 279.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,300,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,242 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after acquiring an additional 333,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,323,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,943,000 after acquiring an additional 18,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.