Rightmove’s (RMV) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Rightmove (LON:RMV)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 740 ($10.01) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 560 ($7.57) to GBX 600 ($8.11) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.52) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rightmove to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 753 ($10.18) to GBX 565 ($7.64) in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rightmove presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 621.67 ($8.41).

LON RMV opened at GBX 634.40 ($8.58) on Friday. Rightmove has a 12 month low of GBX 551.80 ($7.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 810 ($10.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.37 billion and a PE ratio of 36.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 722.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 713.65.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

