Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)’s stock price traded down 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.63 and last traded at $25.91. 74 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 39,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 18th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.64 million. Equities analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saltoro Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 44.1% in the third quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 79,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 24,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 42.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 2,555.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

