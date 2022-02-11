Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Has $8.35 Million Stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,195,163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 13,282 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $8,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MFM. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 459,504 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 23,738 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,657 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 75,925 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,878 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 310,914 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 29,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

MFM traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,217. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.99. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $7.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

