Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,792,635 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 700,391 shares during the quarter. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund accounts for about 1.0% of Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $19,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 499,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,384 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,720,213 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $24,498,000 after buying an additional 344,999 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 4.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,498,484 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after buying an additional 67,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 116.9% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 213,628 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 115,157 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.69. The stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,994. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

