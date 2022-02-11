Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Takes $10.07 Million Position in CHW Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CHWAU)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CHW Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CHWAU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 990,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,068,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CHW Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $10,068,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CHW Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $3,051,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CHW Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,541,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CHW Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $700,000.

Shares of CHWAU traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395. CHW Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $10.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.14.

