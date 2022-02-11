Robert W. Baird Lowers DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $560.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $565.33.

Shares of DXCM opened at $442.27 on Friday. DexCom has a 12 month low of $318.45 and a 12 month high of $659.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $488.59 and its 200-day moving average is $531.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 84.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.77, for a total value of $104,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.84, for a total transaction of $1,943,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,594 shares of company stock worth $15,651,317. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 58.4% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 260,844.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 23,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 54.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

