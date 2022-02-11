Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CFO Jason Warnick Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $266,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jason Warnick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

On Monday, January 10th, Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $302,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $454,200.00.

HOOD stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.12.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $3,148,358,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 23,847,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,539,000 after acquiring an additional 13,971,123 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $858,893,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 227.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,982,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405,975 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 217.1% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,512,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,676,000 after acquiring an additional 9,936,136 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.49.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.