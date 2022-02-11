Robust Token Price Down 12% Over Last 7 Days (RBT)

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 11th. Robust Token has a market capitalization of $608,428.18 and approximately $2,399.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Robust Token has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Robust Token coin can now be bought for $17.65 or 0.00041716 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00044367 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,923.08 or 0.06907316 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,269.62 or 0.99884360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00047276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00049997 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006233 BTC.

Robust Token Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 92,414 coins and its circulating supply is 34,464 coins. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Robust Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robust Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Robust Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

