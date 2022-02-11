Rock Springs Capital Management LP Acquires 11,000 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.2% of Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.26% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $58,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,414,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,374 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,867,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,920,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,684,369,000 after acquiring an additional 224,569 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,329,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 523,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,882,000 after acquiring an additional 195,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

ALNY stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.95. 1,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,240. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.69. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.09) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.81.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

