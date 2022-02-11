Rock Springs Capital Management LP Buys 50,370 Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,445,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,370 shares during the period. Immunocore accounts for approximately 1.9% of Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Immunocore worth $90,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMCR. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Immunocore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $725,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Immunocore by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after buying an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Immunocore in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,847,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Immunocore in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

IMCR traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.10. 457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,739. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.72. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

