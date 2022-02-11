Rock Springs Capital Management LP Lowers Position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,826 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.91% of Atea Pharmaceuticals worth $26,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Polly A. Murphy bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of AVIR stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $7.13. 1,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,774. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $94.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.45.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.74) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

