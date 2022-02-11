Rock Springs Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP reduced its position in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,765,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610,000 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bright Health Group were worth $14,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $965,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,954,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 9,987.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after buying an additional 796,514 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $531,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Bright Health Group stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 58,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,398. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BHG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bright Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Health Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.68.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

