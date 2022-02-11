Rock Springs Capital Management LP Sells 20,000 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.60% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $17,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $104,352.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

COLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

NASDAQ COLL traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.54. 1,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $606.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.72. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $26.90.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.