Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 978 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 51.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alteryx by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,479,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,388,000 after acquiring an additional 17,810 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alteryx by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,386,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,313,000 after acquiring an additional 501,390 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Alteryx by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,778,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,040,000 after acquiring an additional 894,582 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in Alteryx by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,100,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,445,000 after acquiring an additional 195,263 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alteryx by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AYX opened at $53.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 0.68. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.67 and a 12 month high of $119.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $164,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AYX. Bank of America lowered shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.45.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

