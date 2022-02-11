Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 314,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,374,000 after acquiring an additional 19,162 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 380.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,189,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RZV opened at $92.98 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $77.40 and a 52 week high of $105.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.23.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

