Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,322,000 after buying an additional 491,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,428,000 after buying an additional 92,658 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 949,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,999,000 after purchasing an additional 124,936 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 753,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,532,000 after purchasing an additional 36,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,633,000 after purchasing an additional 52,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMG opened at $142.51 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $129.74 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.15). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMG. Barclays began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.88.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

