Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 474.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,027 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOB. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,537,000 after acquiring an additional 376,115 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 83.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,105,000 after buying an additional 108,086 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,684,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,379,000 after buying an additional 106,121 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,241,000 after buying an additional 93,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 430.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,434,000 after buying an additional 88,499 shares during the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 79,853 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $7,721,785.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Gregory W. Seward sold 5,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $457,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,681 shares of company stock worth $11,886,679. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOB opened at $61.65 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.78.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 25.86% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 3.23%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

