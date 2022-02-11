Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSEVU. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 35,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 9,296 shares in the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,027,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,354,000 after buying an additional 27,146 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter worth $356,000.

GSEVU opened at $9.82 on Friday. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97.

