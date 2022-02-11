Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 30,700 Shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSTRU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSTRU) by 58.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,700 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 22,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 38,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 17,375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OSTRU opened at $9.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

