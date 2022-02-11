Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.03) to GBX 140 ($1.89) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.81) to GBX 132 ($1.78) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.69) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.75.

RYCEY stock opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $1.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

