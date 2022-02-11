Rosenblatt Securities Raises onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $80.00

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ON. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.25.

onsemi stock opened at $63.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.75. onsemi has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $71.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that onsemi will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,055 shares of company stock worth $1,057,029 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 987.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

