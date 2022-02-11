Rosenblatt Securities Raises onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $80.00

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ON. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.25.
onsemi stock opened at $63.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.75. onsemi has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $71.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52.
In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,055 shares of company stock worth $1,057,029 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 987.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About onsemi
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
