Rotork (LON:ROR) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rotork (LON:ROR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 395 ($5.34) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ROR. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 424 ($5.73) target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rotork from GBX 406 ($5.49) to GBX 410 ($5.54) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 424 ($5.73) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Rotork from GBX 410 ($5.54) to GBX 420 ($5.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rotork has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 405.30 ($5.48).

LON ROR opened at GBX 332.60 ($4.50) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.86 billion and a PE ratio of 30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 348.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 348.66. Rotork has a fifty-two week low of GBX 319.80 ($4.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 381.40 ($5.16).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

