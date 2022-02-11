Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 348,999 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,618,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 348,999 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.94% of Dominion Energy worth $556,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 449.4% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 38.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D stock opened at $78.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $81.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

In related news, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.11.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.