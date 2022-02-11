Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 13,854 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ASML were worth $437,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price on the stock. AlphaValue downgraded shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $892.00.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $656.88 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $501.11 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $735.64 and a 200 day moving average of $782.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

