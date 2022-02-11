Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,351,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,359 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $471,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $72.59 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.20.

