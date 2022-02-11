Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $70.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CLR. Bank of America lowered Continental Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. MKM Partners upgraded Continental Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Continental Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.63.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $55.66 on Monday. Continental Resources has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other news, Director Ellis L. Mccain acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.15 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $452,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 252,020 shares of company stock valued at $11,093,227 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,155 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Continental Resources by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,645,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,316,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Continental Resources by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,542,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,027,000 after buying an additional 488,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Continental Resources by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,530,000 after buying an additional 437,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

