RTW Investments LP Invests $10.09 Million in Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH)

RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 344,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,087,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Nyxoah in the third quarter worth $214,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,126,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,719,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital bought a new stake in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NYXH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nyxoah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

NASDAQ NYXH remained flat at $$20.65 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average is $25.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Nyxoah S.A. has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $37.00.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

