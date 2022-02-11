RTW Investments LP Purchases 7,000 Shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,398,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP owned 0.10% of Apyx Medical worth $47,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the second quarter worth $500,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Apyx Medical by 18.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 75,003 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,555,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after buying an additional 83,990 shares during the last quarter. 59.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APYX shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APYX traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.42. 109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,919. The company has a market cap of $357.86 million, a PE ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 0.91. Apyx Medical Co. has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average of $12.20.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.83 million. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 34.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

