RTW Investments LP Takes $21.34 Million Position in Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI)

RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 764,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,336,000. RTW Investments LP owned 24.05% of Aadi Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,605,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,552,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Aadi Bioscience by 1,084.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,454,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,388 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,459,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aadi Bioscience by 33.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,584,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 642,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AADI traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.77. 238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,620. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average is $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.58. Aadi Bioscience Inc has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $49.80.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.78). On average, analysts anticipate that Aadi Bioscience Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

AADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aadi Bioscience has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

