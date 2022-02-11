Rublix 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,468.00 (RBLX)

Rublix (CURRENCY:RBLX) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 11th. Rublix has a total market cap of $896,285.23 and $2,468.00 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rublix has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Rublix coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00046045 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,965.30 or 0.06994453 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,588.81 or 1.00457035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00048378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00052148 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006280 BTC.

Rublix Coin Profile

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 coins. The Reddit community for Rublix is /r/Rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rublix’s official website is rublix.io . Rublix’s official message board is blog.rublix.io . Rublix’s official Twitter account is @RublixDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rublix

