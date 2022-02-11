Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

RUSMF opened at $26.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.55. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $29.92.

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

