RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE) Stock Price Up 0.3%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE)’s stock price rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €37.67 ($43.30) and last traded at €36.86 ($42.37). Approximately 2,340,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €36.76 ($42.25).
The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €35.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €33.29.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:RWE)
Featured Articles
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.