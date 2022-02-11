RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE) Stock Price Up 0.3%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE)’s stock price rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €37.67 ($43.30) and last traded at €36.86 ($42.37). Approximately 2,340,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €36.76 ($42.25).

The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €35.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €33.29.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:RWE)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

