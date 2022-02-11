Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Sold by Glenview Capital Management LLC

Glenview Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,707,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 163,226 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $43,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Sabre by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000.

Get Sabre alerts:

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $9.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.08. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $16.88.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,714 shares of company stock valued at $326,476. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sabre from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.