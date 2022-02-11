Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 129.85% from the company’s previous close.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.51.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $65.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39 and a beta of -0.27. Safehold has a 52 week low of $56.33 and a 52 week high of $95.29.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 8,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.48 per share, for a total transaction of $499,961.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 200,379 shares of company stock worth $14,088,183. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,277,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,861,000 after buying an additional 776,597 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,054,000 after buying an additional 234,517 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,143,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after buying an additional 195,805 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,399,000 after buying an additional 178,443 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

