Saipem SpA Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($2.32) Per Share (OTCMKTS:SAPMF)

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Saipem in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.32) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.12). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Saipem’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Saipem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

SAPMF stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23. Saipem has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

