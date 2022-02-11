Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €28.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) received a €28.50 ($32.76) price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 18.90% from the stock’s previous close.

SZG has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($37.93) price target on Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($40.23) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($51.72) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €30.10 ($34.60) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($45.98) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salzgitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €32.96 ($37.89).

Shares of SZG traded up €2.62 ($3.01) on Friday, reaching €35.14 ($40.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 4.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of €21.17 ($24.33) and a twelve month high of €37.12 ($42.67). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €31.55 and a 200-day moving average of €30.84.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

