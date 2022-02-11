San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Shares of SJT stock opened at $6.35 on Thursday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.81.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 92.54% and a return on equity of 498.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 146.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 251,562 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth $1,227,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth $107,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $369,000.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

