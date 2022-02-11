Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.05.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$7.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday, December 20th.

TSE SSL opened at C$7.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 9.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.08. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 41.88%.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director David Awram sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total value of C$153,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 592,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,449,421.76. Also, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.65, for a total value of C$382,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$272,948.85. Insiders sold a total of 93,500 shares of company stock valued at $715,269 over the last quarter.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

