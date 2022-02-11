Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) were up 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.44 and last traded at $6.43. Approximately 162,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,747,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAND shares. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.