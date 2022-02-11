Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT)’s stock price was down 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €370.50 ($425.86) and last traded at €376.50 ($432.76). Approximately 4,637 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €396.00 ($455.17).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €445.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €542.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 116.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.06.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:SRT)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.