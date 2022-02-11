Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT)’s stock price was down 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €370.50 ($425.86) and last traded at €376.50 ($432.76). Approximately 4,637 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €396.00 ($455.17).
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €445.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €542.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 116.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.06.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:SRT)
Read More
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.