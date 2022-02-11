ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ScanSource had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $864.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. ScanSource updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $31.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $812.88 million, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.79. ScanSource has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $40.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 10,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $353,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $36,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ScanSource by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ScanSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $907,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ScanSource by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ScanSource by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 34,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

