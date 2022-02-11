Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.03.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNDR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stephens upped their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.00. 9,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,426. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 6.57%. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schneider National will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $958,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $429,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,670. 34.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 410.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 2,321.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Schneider National by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Schneider National by 8,681.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

