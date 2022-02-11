Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,218 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 20.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,152,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,403,000 after purchasing an additional 363,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 37.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,099,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,693,000 after purchasing an additional 569,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,119,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $543,884,000 after purchasing an additional 78,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBA opened at $32.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.70, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.45. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -829.13%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PBA. TD Securities cut their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

