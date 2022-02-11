Schroder Investment Management Group Has $827,000 Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 95.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,768 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Chemed were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 300.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the third quarter worth $53,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the third quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $480.80 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $403.00 and a 1 year high of $539.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $477.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.54.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.54, for a total value of $1,501,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $1,919,425 in the last ninety days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

