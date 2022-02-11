Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stock Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 286.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,693,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,843,000 after buying an additional 97,283 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 705,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,688,000 after buying an additional 132,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,586,000 after buying an additional 88,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,635,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,951,000. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHT stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $38.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.03.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

