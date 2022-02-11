Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 457 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

BXMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $26,327.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BXMT opened at $31.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average of $31.72. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 54.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.88%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

