Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 100.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,657 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Schrödinger worth $10,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 28.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 27.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,386,000 after acquiring an additional 37,907 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 48.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 8,345 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 42.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,985,000 after buying an additional 54,736 shares during the period. Finally, AtonRa Partners boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 22.3% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 45,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

SDGR opened at $27.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.09. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.49.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 64.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $566,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SDGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America downgraded Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

