Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Position Lowered by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,483 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $13,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% during the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.83. 1,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,469. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $61.17 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.