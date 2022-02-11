Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 66.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,463 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,241,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $459,809,000 after purchasing an additional 58,133 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,866,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $416,381,000 after purchasing an additional 41,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 9.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,701,000 after purchasing an additional 125,384 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 29.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,025,000 after purchasing an additional 300,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 24.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,157,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,024,000 after purchasing an additional 227,498 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International stock opened at $82.48 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $77.65 and a one year high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.77. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.25%.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair lowered shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.01 per share, with a total value of $45,105.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.